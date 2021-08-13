First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.24. First Financial reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after buying an additional 119,984 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 129,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. 3,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

