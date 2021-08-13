First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.49. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 7,463 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.56.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

