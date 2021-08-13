First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FGBI. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $50,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 70,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

