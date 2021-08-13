FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of FLT traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,489. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.43. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

