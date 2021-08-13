Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Sells $2,898,023.32 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,898,023.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,074.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Axelrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $117.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

