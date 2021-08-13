Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.170-$1.220 EPS.

Shares of FLO traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,546. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

