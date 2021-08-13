Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given New £172.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from £162.85 ($212.76) to £162.57 ($212.40) in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £162.90 ($212.84).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £141.10 ($184.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.53. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of £131.26.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

