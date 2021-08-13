Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.54. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

