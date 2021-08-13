FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.540-$6.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.FMC also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.230-$1.390 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Shares of FMC opened at $94.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. FMC has a 1 year low of $92.85 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

