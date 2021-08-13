Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $87.22 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
