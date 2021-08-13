Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $87.22 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

