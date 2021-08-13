Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Carrie Johnson Sells 552 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FORR stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 50.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

