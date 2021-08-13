Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Carrie Johnson Sells 552 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
FORR stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
