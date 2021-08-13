Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded at TheStreet

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $90.31 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a one year low of $53.28 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.84.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 810.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

