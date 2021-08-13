Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Gap Down to $13.98

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $13.68. Fossil Group shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 5,047 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a market cap of $724.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,255,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,642,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $531,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,836 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth $14,791,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,388,000 after buying an additional 577,697 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 490,886 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 390,182 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,310,018 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 358,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

