Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.92.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.