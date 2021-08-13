Freedom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,456 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,058% compared to the average volume of 212 put options.

Shares of FRHC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.55. 13,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.20. Freedom has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $68.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Freedom had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 67.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freedom will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the first quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

