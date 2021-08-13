freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet in a report on Monday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on freenet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. freenet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.25 ($26.17).

Get freenet alerts:

freenet stock opened at €20.04 ($23.58) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.71. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.