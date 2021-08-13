Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 174,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

