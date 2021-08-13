FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.07.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $4,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 367,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 259,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

