FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $73.03. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $72.97, with a volume of 16,410 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.16.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.