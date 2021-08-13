Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading 8.2% Higher This Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $539,446.19 and $135,425.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00142698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00152322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,515.23 or 0.99965965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00866268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,761,967 coins and its circulating supply is 997,438 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

