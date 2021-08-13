Furucombo (COMBO) Hits Market Cap of $2.69 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 68.2% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $2.69 million and $757,244.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00137048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00149689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,253.63 or 0.99935629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00855420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars.

