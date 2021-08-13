FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Atlas Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Atlas in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59. Atlas has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,511,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 589,508 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

