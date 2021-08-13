FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.54) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.91). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Shares of GBT opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.01. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $66.40.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 163,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $24,006,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 70,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.