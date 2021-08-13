FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kosmos Energy Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kosmos Energy in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%.

KOS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $902.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,566 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,331,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,007,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 873,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

