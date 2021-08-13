FY2021 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Shares of APD opened at $277.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

