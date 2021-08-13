FY2021 EPS Estimates for BellRing Brands, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,686.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after buying an additional 228,079 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after purchasing an additional 436,008 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 71,568 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

