FY2021 EPS Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Reduced by Analyst

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.37) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.89). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $634.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.07. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

