FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Lifted by DA Davidson

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fluor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

