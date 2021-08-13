FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Cut by Analyst

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

PAAS opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 794,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 90,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

