FY2021 EPS Estimates for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Cut by Piper Sandler

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.89. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total value of $355,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $441,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,714.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,726. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

