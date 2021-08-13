FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tyson Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn $7.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.93. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

TSN opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $81.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after purchasing an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,895,000 after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,638,000 after purchasing an additional 263,394 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

