FY2025 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $7.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.95.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IOVA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.80. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

