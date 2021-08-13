Fyooz (FYZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $121,587.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00056178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.97 or 0.00892266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00114295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

