Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLPG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on Galapagos and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Get Galapagos alerts:

GLPG stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $195.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 201.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.