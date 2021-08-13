Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GLPG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on Galapagos and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.80.
GLPG stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $195.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
