Gary S. Collins Buys 1,000 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

