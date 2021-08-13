Gary Stephen May Sells 500 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after buying an additional 542,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.