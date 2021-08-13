Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GTES. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,829 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,786,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

