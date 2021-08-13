Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 19,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 760,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

GATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

In other news, VP Philip Pyle sold 58,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,429.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,099.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 35,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $577,927.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,698,967 shares of company stock worth $38,540,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gatos Silver by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 165,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

