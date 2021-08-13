GCN Coin Trading Up 37.6% Over Last 7 Days (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $119,721.30 and $7.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.00382820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

