GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.28 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.57.

GDI opened at C$55.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.81. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.