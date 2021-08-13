Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Gem Diamonds to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON GEMD opened at GBX 62 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.