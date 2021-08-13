Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GMTX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,081. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a current ratio of 13.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Gemini Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

