General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.25

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in General American Investors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 42,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General American Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

