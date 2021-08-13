Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 418,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26. Generation Bio has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 5.56.

In other news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 3,518 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $88,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $51,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,218.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,786 shares of company stock worth $6,798,074. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

