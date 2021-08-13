Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $43,737,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $21,592,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

