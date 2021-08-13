George H. Ellis Sells 3,000 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,721.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.89. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,236,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,651 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 121.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after acquiring an additional 929,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 44,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKB. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.