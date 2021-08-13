GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Buys £8,300 in Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) insider Paul Haworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £8,300 ($10,844.00).

Paul Haworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Paul Haworth purchased 10,000 shares of GetBusy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

LON:GETB opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.06) on Friday. GetBusy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £40.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.16.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of GetBusy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

