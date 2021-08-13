Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. 9,956,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,225,172. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.91. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

