Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Sells C$343,700.25 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$47.96 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of C$25.03 and a 12-month high of C$48.20. The stock has a market cap of C$9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.01.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

