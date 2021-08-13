Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

